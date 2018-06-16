Taxi crashes into a crowd of World Cup fans

By Odero Charles: Saturday, June 16th 2018 at 20:03 GMT +3 | World Cup 2018
taxi ploughs into crowd

A taxi ploughed into a crowd of World Cup fans in central Moscow, injuring seven.

Mexico fans were among those hurt, according to TASS.

"According to preliminary information, seven people were injured," TASS cited a source as saying.

According to emergency services, the car first plunged into a road sign and then rammed into people. The driver had a Kyrgyzstan driver license.

The driver of the taxi has been detained, officials said.

