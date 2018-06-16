World Cup 2018: France v Australia – Official lineups

Deschamps with France players during training [Photo: Courtesy]

France is set to play Australia in a Group C 2018 World Cup match in Kazan on Saturday at the Kazan Arena. The match is scheduled for 1pm local time.

The referee for the match will be Uruguayan Andres Cunha.

France who have competed at 14 World Cups are eyeing their second trophy after winning the 1998 tournament on home soil. Their captain then was the current coach Didier Deschamps. They also made it to the final in 2006 after they were inspired by former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane. France players training ahead of Australia clash [Photo: Courtesy]

Australia on the other hand, have qualified for their fourth World Cup in succession and fifth overall. Their best performance was in 2006 in Germany where they reached the last 16.

The two countries have played four times against each other, with France winning two and drawing one. Their last encounter saw France hammer Australia 6-0 in Paris in 2013.

On paper, France is seen as an offensive team with the quartet of Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele and Oliver Giroud. However, only three will start with Griezmann certain to lead the attack. Giroud is likely to miss out.

Which team are you supporting in the 2018 World Cup?

Australia players warming up [Photo: Courtesy]

At the back, Djibril Sidibe is unlikely to play after he picked a knee injury and might be replaced with Benjamin Pavard in the right flank outside Raphael Varane and Samuel Umtiti.

For Australia, defense will be key to stop the French lethal attack, while also showing offensive capability to give them at least a chance of scoring.

Coach Bert van Marwijk switched to a back four from the three-man defense used by former coach Ange Postecoglou when he took over in March.

Marwijk is likely to start with Behich, Sainsbury, Milligan and Risdon in defense. Their veteran striker, 38-year-old Tim Cahill who scored several crucial goals for them in the qualifiers will be looking forward to join the elite group consisting of Uwe Seeler, Pele and Miroslav Klosse to have scored at four finals if he strikes at this year’s World Cup having found the target five times in the previous tournaments. Confirmed lineups [Photo: Courtesy]

Speaking at a press conference ahead of Australia’s World Cup opener against France, Cahill said, ‘It's not a dress rehearsal, the big dance is here. This is where you have to step up.

‘The fact is we train today, we train the day after, and we play France. That's all that's in my mind.

‘I have put in so much effort to be here. To get on the pitch would be one step, to score would just be amazing. To join the list of names that are on there now would be priceless.

PLAYERS TO WATCH:

France – Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) France forward Antoine Griezmann [Photo: Courtesy]

The Atletico Madrid star is expected to lead the line after stellar performance last season. The 27-year-old scored twice in Atletico’s 3-0 win over Marseille to be crowned champions of the Europa League.

France – Kylian Mbappe (PSG) Kylian Mbappe [Photo: Courtesy]

The 19-year-old has been deemed as one of the best young forward in Europe. He signed for Paris Saint-Germain from Monaco last summer. The French forward netted 13 goals with 8 assists in 27 appearances for PSG in Ligue 1.

Australia – Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield Town) Aaron Mooy [Photo: Courtesy]

The Huddersfield Town midfielder will set the tempo in the Australia midfield. He scored four goals and provided three assists as the Terriers avoided relegation last season.

Australia – Mathew Leckie (Hertha Berlin) Mathew Leckie [Photo: Courtesy]

The 27-year-old attacking midfielder had a strong start to the Bundesliga season last year, scoring four goals in his first five matches. He is fast and dynamic winger and will provide Australia with some pace.

Confirmed Line-ups:

France:

Formation: 4-3-3 Loris(C) –Pavard, Varane, Umtiti, Hernandez – Pogba, Kante, Tolisso – Mbappe, Griezmann, Dembele.

Australia:

Formation 4-2-3-1 Ryan – Behich, Sainsbury,Milligan, Ridson – Jedinak(C), Mooy – Kruse, Rogic, Leckie – Nabbout.