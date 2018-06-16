Charito, Chelagat top in cross country
Francis Charito and Betty Chelagat from St Peter’s Keberesi of Kisii County won the boys’ and girls’ cross country titles as this year’s Nyanza Region Secondary School games entered Day Two at Cardinal Otunga High School in Kisii.
Charito was too good for school mates Nicholas Komolo and Victor Kimutai outclassing them to win the 8km race. He clocked 24:16.57 while Komolo settled for second position in 24:28.96. Kimutai came third in 24:36.30.
Erick Nyambane of Kiendege came fourth in 24:40.40 and Tong’i of Mogonga came fifth in 24:43.24. Joel Moturi (24:48.94) returned sixth.
“This was a tough race but I made it because of experience and favourable whether condition,” said Charito.
In girls’ 6km race, Chelagat won in 19:59.03, Edna Chepkemoi of Mogonga Secondary finished second in 20:08.18 while Judica Nyabera came third in 20:17.23 to earn a place in the Lake Region team to nationals set for Eldoret next month.
In rugby matches played at Kisii school, Maseno School beat Agoro Sare 14-0 to proceed to the finals. Regional champions St Anne’s Sega remained on course to retaining their girls volleyball title after beating Sironga Girls in straight sets to advance to the semi-finals.
Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.
In another girls’ volleyball tie, St Mary’s Mabera from Kuria also had a good day in office dismissing Kerera from Kisii County 3-0.
In boys football, Gesero beat Nyansiongo boys 4-0 in the final pool matches while Kisumu Day settled for a barren draw against Nyandago.
LATEST STORIES
Prolific Too jails rivals in Kasarani Stadium
Charito, Chelagat top in cross country
St Anthony, Wiyeta and Cheptil shine in Rift Valley
Cristiano Ronaldo 'accepts two-year prison sentence'
Blow to Man United as Griezmann announces where he’ll play next season
Cristiano Ronaldo scores sensational hat-trick as Portugal hold Spain in instant World Cup classic
- Football: Meru Mutindwa Bombers gear up for promotionFootball 6 days ago
- Russia thrash Saudi Arabia 5-0 in thrilling World Cup openerWorld Cup 2018 1 day ago
- Wanga returns to haunt Tusker as Homeboyz inflict third loss in row on the brewersFootball 2 weeks ago
- Lopetegui sacked as Spain boss one day to the World CupWorld Cup 2018 2 days ago
- Morocco 0-1 Iran: Bouhaddouz own goal hands Carlos Queiroz's side World Cup winner in Group B openerFootball 4 hours ago
- Mo Salah is star attraction hereWorld Cup 2018 3 hours ago
- Top guns off to dream start as teams eye trip to RwandaFootball 3 days ago