Charito, Chelagat top in cross country

207 Saturday, June 16th 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Saturday, June 16th 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Sports By Erick Abuga:

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Francis Charito and Betty Chelagat from St Peter’s Keberesi of Kisii County won the boys’ and girls’ cross country titles as this year’s Nyanza Region Secondary School games entered Day Two at Cardinal Otunga High School in Kisii.

Charito was too good for school mates Nicholas Komolo and Victor Kimutai outclassing them to win the 8km race. He clocked 24:16.57 while Komolo settled for second position in 24:28.96. Kimutai came third in 24:36.30.

Erick Nyambane of Kiendege came fourth in 24:40.40 and Tong’i of Mogonga came fifth in 24:43.24. Joel Moturi (24:48.94) returned sixth.

“This was a tough race but I made it because of experience and favourable whether condition,” said Charito.

In girls’ 6km race, Chelagat won in 19:59.03, Edna Chepkemoi of Mogonga Secondary finished second in 20:08.18 while Judica Nyabera came third in 20:17.23 to earn a place in the Lake Region team to nationals set for Eldoret next month.

In rugby matches played at Kisii school, Maseno School beat Agoro Sare 14-0 to proceed to the finals. Regional champions St Anne’s Sega remained on course to retaining their girls volleyball title after beating Sironga Girls in straight sets to advance to the semi-finals.

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

In another girls’ volleyball tie, St Mary’s Mabera from Kuria also had a good day in office dismissing Kerera from Kisii County 3-0.

In boys football, Gesero beat Nyansiongo boys 4-0 in the final pool matches while Kisumu Day settled for a barren draw against Nyandago.