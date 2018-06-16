St Anthony, Wiyeta and Cheptil shine in Rift Valley

Saturday, June 16th 2018 | Sports By Elizabeth Mburugu:

Highway Secondary School's William Owade (right) challenge Ali Hamisi of Dagoreti High School during KSSSA Term 2 games at Dagoreti Hihg school. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

After missing out for six years, former East Africa girls’ football champions Arch Bishop Njenga have made it to the national stage again.

Yesterday, the two-time national champions Bishop Njenga beat last year’s national finalists Ibinzo 2-1 to win Western Region Girls’ Under-19 title as the region’s games ended at St Peter’s Mumias.

Bishop Njenga, who have also won the East Africa title three times, rallied from one goal down to beat Ibinzo and earn their slot at KSSSA Term Two games set for Hill School, Eldoret, next month. Noela Indukulu gave Ibinzo an early lead in the 10th minute but Brenda Masibo short-lived the celebrations as he restored parity three minutes later. Violet Masibo scored Bishop Njenga’s winning goal seconds into the break.

Bishop Njenga’s coach Fred Serenge said it was good preparation and exposure in several tournaments that in Western and also in Nairobi. We have been yearning to return to the nationals and now that we have made we will work hard for better performance,” Serenge said.

Bishop Njenga last won the schools in 2011 and since then they have struggled and failed to make it to the nationals.

In Rift Valley, St Anthony’s Boys Kitale, Wiyeta and Cheptil retained their titles. St Anthony’s and Wiyeta retained boys’ Under-19 and Under-16 girls’ football titles whereas Cheptil retained their girls volleyball title as curtains fell on the Rift Valley Secondary School games at Hill School, Eldoret. Kapkenyoloi were crowned the new volleyball champions after 2017 winners Cheptil did not compete at this year’s championships.

Trans Nzoia County’s St Anthony’s edged Chemase 1-0 to retain their Under-19 gong whereas their junior side prevailed over Brother Beausang from Kajiado by the same margin.

In the girls contest, national and East Africa reigning champions Wiyeta extended their dominance with a 2-0 win over Itigo in the Under-19 category. Diana Musivili and Jackline Barasa netted Wiyeta’s goals securing their return ticket to Hill School for next month’s National Term Two games.

However, their girls Under-16 side did not have it easy as they were stretched to the limits by Tartar. Nonetheless, the desire to retain their title saw them secure a 4-3 win in post-match penalties after their game ended in a 1-1 draw in extra time.

In volleyball, last year’s national silver medalists Cheptil came from a set down to beat Kesogon 3-1 and retain their title. Kesogon settled in the game well taking the first set 25-22. However, Cheptil regained their footing to take the second set 25-18 before cruising to victory with an identical score of 25-22.