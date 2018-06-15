Stardom Image is everything as fans take Egypt striker to their hearts

Egypt's forward Mohamed Salah is seen on the substitutes bench before kick off of the Russia 2018 World Cup Group A football match between Egypt and Uruguay at the Ekaterinburg Arena in Ekaterinburg on June 15, 2018. / AFP PHOTO /

Egypt star Mo Salah may not have won the biggest titles in world football.

But he is simply the star attraction here in Russia. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal), Lionel Messi (Argentina) and Neymar Jr (Brazil) are the big boys of world football, but the Liverpool forward Salah has waltzed through to fans’ hearts with his exquisite left foot.

Although he did not start the clash with Uruguay in Group A yesterday in Ekaterinburg, fans got to their feet every time he was shown on giant screens inside the stadium.

“Ronaldo and Messi have been around but Salah is fresh,” said an Uzbeki fan.

“It is a shame he was injured during the Champions League. I came here because of Salah,” he said.

Female fans are equally bewitched by Salah, not so much because of football.

Natalya is bowled over by Salah’s beard.

“Salah looks cool,” she says.

The Egypt star’s on-field success has raised his stock leading to a dispute recently over his image rights.

The former Chelsea and Roma player was embroiled in a dispute with the Egyptian FA Salah over his image which featured prominently on the outside of the Egypt national team’s plane provided by sponsors WE.

Salah has a sponsorship deal with deal with WE’s rival telecommunications firm Vodafone.

Salah won the English Premier League Golden Boot Award after scoring 34 goals last season and capped a glorious season at Liverpool with Player of the Season award.

A shoulder injury, however, following a tangle with Real Madrid’s Sergio Ramos during the Uefa Champions League final in Kiev on May 25 almost ended his World Cup campaign.

He is yet to make full recovery and was not risked by coach Hector Cuper in the 1-0 defeat to Uruguay yesterday.