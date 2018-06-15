Group A: Uruguay beat Egypt 1-0 at World Cup

By Reuters: Friday, June 15th 2018 at 17:21 GMT +3 | World Cup 2018
Uruguay beat Egypt 1-0 at World Cup

Jose Gimenez thumped home a powerful 89th-minute header to give Uruguay a dramatic victory over heartbroken Egypt in a World Cup Group A game that had looked likely to be a low-key goalless draw on Friday.

Gimenez rose to meet a Carlos Sanchez free kick to take the South Americans to three points alongside Russia, who beat Saudi Arabia 5-0 on Thursday, and break the resistance of Egypt. The Africans had been without injured key striker Mohamed Salah but defended resolutely.

Uruguay struggled to impose themselves until the latter stages when keeper Mohamed El-Shenawy saved brilliantly from Edinson Cavani, who also hit the post with a late free kick, before Gimenez secured their first win in a World Cup opening game since 1970 when they went on to the semi-finals.

Related Topics: Uruguay Jose Gimenez Mohamed Salah
LATEST STORIES
Cruel World Cup group has Morocco, Iran grasping at straws
Cruel World Cup group has Morocco, Iran grasping at straws
World Cup 2018 1 hour ago
Group A: Uruguay beat Egypt 1-0 at World Cup
Group A: Uruguay beat Egypt 1-0 at World Cup
World Cup 2018 2 hours ago
Russia coach Cherchesov received phone call from Putin during post-match press conference
Russia coach Cherchesov received phone call from Putin during post-match press conference
World Cup 2018 3 hours ago
POPULAR HEADLINES
Group A: Uruguay beat Egypt 1-0 at World Cup
Group A: Uruguay beat Egypt 1-0 at World Cup
World Cup 2018 2 hours ago
Seven Sporting Lisbon players terminate contracts to spark mad transfer scramble across Europe
Seven Sporting Lisbon players terminate contracts to spark mad transfer scramble across Europe
Football 6 hours ago
Russia coach Cherchesov received phone call from Putin during post-match press conference
Russia coach Cherchesov received phone call from Putin during post-match press conference
World Cup 2018 3 hours ago
MORE POPULAR HEADLINES