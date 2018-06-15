Group A: Uruguay beat Egypt 1-0 at World Cup
Jose Gimenez thumped home a powerful 89th-minute header to give Uruguay a dramatic victory over heartbroken Egypt in a World Cup Group A game that had looked likely to be a low-key goalless draw on Friday.
Gimenez rose to meet a Carlos Sanchez free kick to take the South Americans to three points alongside Russia, who beat Saudi Arabia 5-0 on Thursday, and break the resistance of Egypt. The Africans had been without injured key striker Mohamed Salah but defended resolutely.
Uruguay struggled to impose themselves until the latter stages when keeper Mohamed El-Shenawy saved brilliantly from Edinson Cavani, who also hit the post with a late free kick, before Gimenez secured their first win in a World Cup opening game since 1970 when they went on to the semi-finals.
LATEST STORIES
Cruel World Cup group has Morocco, Iran grasping at straws
Russia coach Cherchesov received phone call from Putin during post-match press conference
Russia coach Cherchesov received phone call from Putin during post-match press conference
- World Cup sparks debate on Ramadan fastingWorld Cup 2018 8 hours ago
- Russia thrash Saudi Arabia 5-0 in thrilling World Cup openerWorld Cup 2018 1 day ago
- In Kenyan prison as in Moscow, Russia beats Saudi Arabia 5-0World Cup 2018 4 hours ago
- Cruel World Cup group has Morocco, Iran grasping at strawsWorld Cup 2018 1 hour ago
- Birthday boy Salah left on the bench for Egypt’s World Cup opener World Cup 2018 5 hours ago
- Champions Hospital Hill and Soweto inch closer to titlesVolleyball and Handball 19 hours ago
- Toure predicts players to make World Cup 2018 XIWorld Cup 2018 1 day ago