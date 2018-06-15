Champions Hospital Hill and Soweto inch closer to titles

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Nairobi Region boys volleyball champions Hospital Hill and girls winners Soweto Academy are two matches away from retaining their regional titles.

Today, Soweto will take on Brownhill in the semifinals as battle in Nairobi’s Term Two games enters homestretch.

Soweto, who finished third in last year’s national gamesm are eying their third straight regional title.

In the quarters, Soweto made light work of Huruma Girls easing to victory in straight sets of 25-9, 25-6 and 25-1. Soweto captain Hildah Chepkosgei said they have bigger goals this year but their first task is to retain the regional title.

“We have bigger goals and our main objective is to excel at both national and East Africa games. However, we are now focused on retaining the Nairobi title because we have to win here before we even dream of playing at the nationals,” Chepkosgei said.

Brownhill on the other end will be seeking to end Soweto’s dominance after dismissing Parklands Aray 3-0 (25-15, 25-13, 25-8) in the quarter-finals. Pangani Girls will be chasing a final slot against the unrelenting Kariobangi North.

Pangani will be wary of Kariobangi, who put up a spirited fight to beat Nembu Girls.

Pangani beat Buruburu in straight sets of 25-21, 25-21 and 25-17. It was not easy for Kariobangi, who forced last year’s regional finalists Nembu to a five-set thriller. However, after close to 90 minutes of battle, it was Kariobangi who carried the day 3-2 (25-18, 10-25, 20-25, 25-22, 15-9).

In the boys’ title hunt, 2013 national champions Hospital Hill stamped their authority with victory against Starehe. Nonetheless, their win did not come easy.

They held the nerve to overpower Starehe 25-21, 25-20 and 26-24 and secure a semis slot.

Langata High will take on Uhuru Secondary after the duo won their quarter-final matches against Elite Visionary and Lenana respectively.

Langata beat Elite Visionary 25-8, 25-11 and 25-19, whereas Uhuru eliminated Lenana 25-6, 25-14 and 25-18.

Meanwhile, East Africa rugby Sevens champions Muhuri Muchiri will today launch their Nairobi Region title defence in Group A against Sunshine before taking on Aquinas and Garden Estate.

Stathmore School, Jamhuri, Makongeni and Mutuini will chase quarter-final slots in Group B while Upper Hill, Lenana, Hospital Hill and Eastleigh play in Group C. Favourites Dagoretti High, Ofafa Jericho and Nairobi School highlight Group D, E and F.