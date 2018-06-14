Gazinsky nets opening goal of World Cup

By Reuters: Thursday, June 14th 2018 at 19:46 GMT +3 | Football
[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Yury Gazinsky took 12 minutes to score the opening goal of the World Cup and substitute Denis Cheryshev added a second as hosts Russia made a dream start to the tournament and led Saudi Arabia 2-0 at halftime at the Luzhniki Stadium on Thursday.

Gazinsky headed home a cross and Cheryshev showed fancy footwoork before putting the ball into the roof of the net in the 43rd minute. He had come on after Alan Dzagoev pulled up with a hamstring injury after 22 minutes of the Group A match.

Related Topics: Yury Gazinsky World Cup Denis Cheryshev
LATEST STORIES
Russia vs Saudi Arabia: Gazinsky nets opening goal of World Cup
Russia vs Saudi Arabia: Gazinsky nets opening goal of World Cup
Football 40 minutes ago
World’s richest football club revealed
World’s richest football club revealed
Football 2 hours ago
World Cup 2018: African team previews, tips and predictions for first round group games
World Cup 2018: African team previews, tips and predictions for first round group games
World Cup 2018 2 hours ago
POPULAR HEADLINES
Gritty Kathungi out to maintain status quo
Gritty Kathungi out to maintain status quo
Hockey 1 day ago
Woods fading but still the man watch
Woods fading but still the man watch
Golf 1 day ago
GOLF: Great action is expected at the 86th Kenya Amateur Match Play
GOLF: Great action is expected at the 86th Kenya Amateur Match Play
Golf 22 hours ago
MORE POPULAR HEADLINES