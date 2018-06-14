Julen Lopetegui breaks silence after being sacked as Spain boss on eve of World Cup 2018
Julen Lopetegui has admitted he was left "very sad" after he was sacked as Spain boss.
The 51-year-old was named as Real Madrid's new manager on Tuesday - then fired by his national team 24 hours later .
He was due to take charge of Spain's opening World Cup clash against Portugal on Friday but Fernando Hierro will now be in the dugout.
Lopetegui arrived in Madrid in the early hours of Thursday morning as he prepares to officially take over as Zinedine Zidane's replacement.
And as he left Moscow, he added: "We have a magnificent team and hopefully win the World Cup."
Real Madrid legend Hierro meanwhile he will "bravely" take on the challenge of managing his country.
Which team are you supporting in the 2018 World Cup? To get the latest soccer news, text 'SPORTS' to 22840.
"It is a nice challenge and an exciting one," he said.
"The circumstances are what they are and from now on I accept the responsibility bravely, it can't be any other way.
"We have a group of players who have been together for two years to work towards the World Cup and I have been sporting director, so I understand the motivation is huge.
"We cannot alter two years of hard work in the coming days - from now until the Portugal match, we don't have the ability to change much.
"They key is to change as little as possible. We cannot change anything in two days.
Meanwhile, Spanish giants Real Madrid have revealed that the former Spain national team coach will be unveiled later in the evening as the new club’s head coach.
Statement on their website states:
“Real Madrid CF will present Julen Lopetegui as the new first team manager today, Thursday June 14. The act will take place at 7:00 pm CEST at the Santiago Bernabeu presidential box.”.
LATEST STORIES
Toure predicts players to make World Cup 2018 XI
Lopetegui to be unveiled today, speaks on Spain sacking
Deaf psychic cat predicts outcome of World Cup opener [PHOTOS]
Gritty Kathungi out to maintain status quo
Woods fading but still the man watch
GOLF: Great action is expected at the 86th Kenya Amateur Match Play
- British singer and Ronaldo to grace World Cup inaugural ceremonyWorld Cup 2018 1 day ago
- Spain chief reveals why they sacked coach one day before the World CupFootball 21 hours ago
- Deaf psychic cat predicts outcome of World Cup opener [PHOTOS] World Cup 2018 2 hours ago
- Ex-Arsenal striker escapes death narrowly in horrific accidentFootball 3 hours ago
- Gor make light work of Wazito as Leopards scratch a winFootball 16 hours ago
- Lopetegui sacked as Spain boss one day to the World CupWorld Cup 2018 1 day ago
- Why Germany legend wants Ozil and Gundogan axed from World Cup squadWorld Cup 2018 4 hours ago