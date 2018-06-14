Deaf psychic cat predicts outcome of World Cup opener [PHOTOS]
Achilles, a deaf cat from Russia said to possess ‘psychic’ powers has predicted the outcome of the first match of the 2018 World Cup.
Russia hosts Saudi Arabia at the Luzhniki Stadium at 6:00 p.m. local time in the opening fixture, with millions of fans around the world betting on them to pip the Saudis.
The cat was introduced at a press conference in Russia on Wednesday and two bowls of cat food, one with the Russia flag, the other with the Saudi flag, placed in front of it.
After about 20 seconds of weird sniffing, Achilles apparently decided to eat food from the bowl labelled with the Russia flag.
If at all Achilles, is psychic, we expect Russia to humble Saudi Arabia tonight.
Which team are you supporting in the 2018 World Cup? To get the latest soccer news, text 'SPORTS' to 22840.
