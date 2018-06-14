Pig tips Nigeria to make history, bad news for England at the World Cup
A psychic pig reared by English farmer has predicted a strong World Cup challenge for the Super Eagles, Nigeria, alongside their group stage rivals Argentina.
Known as Mystic Marcus, the pig has tipped Nigeria to smash the African jinx and make it to the semifinals of the 2018 Russia World Cup.
Marcus picked Nigeria and 2014 finalists Argentina to put a strong showing; even though the opening ceremony is due today.
The 8-year old black micro pig is not a stranger to making predictions. And, such predictions have been spot on. An instance is where Marcus correctly predicted the winner of the 2014 World Cup as well as the Wimbledon winner.
Apart from these predictions, Daily Trust reveals that Marcus had already predicted Donald Trump’s presidency ahead of US elections and the Brexit.
Other predictions that Marcus made entails the good news for Belgium and Uruguay which are predicted to go past the group stages. England has but bad news concerning the group stage matches as the pig predicts.
As revealed by the Daily Trust, the farmer Juliette Stevens exuded confidence in the predictions by pointing to the 100% prediction rate of the pig.
He said:
'A few years ago I was invited on a radio show because of Paul the octopus predicting results and they wanted to see if I had any animals that had the ability.
'I hadn't tried the seventh child theory out so thought I'd give it a go.
'They used apples and oranges and Marcus predicted the football results, it was amazing.'
Stevens uses flags and Marcus identifies and picks the winner in the predictions.
