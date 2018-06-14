Green Commandos in perfect control

Kakamega High School’s Green Commandos yesterday began their regional Under-19 football title defence with a resounding 4-0 victory over Kamuriai of Busia County as this year’s Western Region secondary schools Term Two games entered day two yesterday at St Peter’s Mumias.

Two goals in each half ensured the 12-time national champions took charge of Group B with three points, same as their nemesis Friends School Bukembe from Bungoma, who defeated Vihiga’s Ebwali 1-0 in their opening match.

An elated Kakamega coach Brendan Mwinamo said victory in their opener will boost his boys’ confidence as they seek to return to the national finals.

“Our opponents were equally good but I guess we won because we understood what victory in the first match of any championship means. I wanted my boys to win because the win automatically boosts their confidence ahead of our next matches,” Mwinamo said.

Green Commandos, who won bronze at last year’s national and East Africa games, had little mercy when they faced Kamuriai.

Targeting a slot to the national games and reclaim the elusive title, Green Commandos began their goal hunt with urgency as they pinned Kamuriai in their own half.

After several futile attempts, Bonface Ooko finally got the breakthrough in the 21st minute as the 2014 national champions took a 1-0 lead.

Eleven minutes later, Shawn Daniel Oloo beat the Kamuriai backline with his shot perfectly on target to give Kakamega a 2-0 advantage. Kamuriai players tried to fight back but their efforts were met with resilience from the vigilant Green Commandos defence.

On resumption, Henry Atola made it 3-0 in the 48th minute before Kevintom Machika crowned their perfect start with a fourth goal in the 60th minute. In Group A, Kakamega County’s second representative Koyonzo beat Mabunge AC from Busia 2-0.

In boys’ Under-16 football, hosts St Peter’s Mumias had no regards for their guests Chango from Vihiga County, winning 3-1 in the group A encounter.

With last year’s national winners Kakamega out of the contest, St Peter’s are favourites to qualify from the region. In another group A encounter, Kibabii from Bungoma defeated Busia’s Kolanya 2-0 to close in on a semifinal slot.

In the girls’ contest, defending champions Chebukaka defeated Vihiga’s Kaimosi 2-0 before settling for a 1-1 draw against Aboloi from Busia in their second match.

Against Kaimosi, Zilpah Wanyonyi and Favour Wafula scored for Chebukaka. Team coach Evans Omukosi said this side is aiming for the top price.