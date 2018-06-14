Red-hot Laiser Hill run away with rugby 7s gong

207 Thursday, June 14th 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Thursday, June 14th 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Rugby By Joan Letting:

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Laiser Hill are the new Rift Valley Region rugby 7s champions. The 2016 national winners yesterday beat Nakuru Day 14-0 in the finals played at Eldoret Polytechnic.

Branson Madigu starred for Laiser Hill as he touched down twice with Brian Chitiva making successful conversions off his effort.

On a mission to redeem themselves having faltered in rugby 15s, Laiser Hill showed that they meant business from the onset as they surged deep into the opponents’ half.

However, Nakuru were not ready to go down easily and resisted their efforts forcing them to toil harder for victory. Madigu then outpaced their challenges to touch down for their fist try in the sixth minute as Chitiva converted for a 7-0 lead by the break.

Nakuru remained optimistic at the beginning of the second half as they tried to break Laiser Hill’s defence. Madigu was at it again in the ninth minute with Chitiva converting for a 14-0 lead. Nakuru fought hard to recover but Laiser Hill were too good for them as they cruised to victory.

Laiser Hill captain Clinton Kioko said that their aim is to excel in the 7s having surrendered their East Africa rugby 15s title without a proper fight.

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

“We are determined to play in Rwanda later in the year. We failed to qualify in rugby 15s but we are all committed to make it in 7s and I’m glad we are going to the nationals as regional champions,” Kioko said.

En route to the finals, Laiser Hill thrashed Kipsombe 36-0 to book a date with Nakuru who had edged Bwake 5-0.

In the quarters Laiser Hill had hammered Ololulunga from Narok County 50-5 whereas Kipsombe had squeezed their way through with a narrow 14-12 win against Baringo. Bwake beat St Patrick’s Iten 17-12 whereas Nakuru had drubbed Kunyak 45-7.

The quartet of Laiser Hill, Nakuru, Bwake and Kipsombe booked their places at next month’s national games that Eldoret will host. Losing semi-finalists Bwake and Kipsombe will take up the two slots meant for the North Eastern Region that is yet to include rugby in their activities.