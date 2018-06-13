BREAKING: Lopetegui sacked as Spain boss one day to the World Cup

Lopetegui sacked as Spain boss [Photo: Courtesy]

Julen Lopetegui has been sacked as Spain national team coach one day before the World Cup after shock appointment as new Real Madrid manager on Tuesday evening.

Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) President Luis Rubiales sacked the incoming Real Madrid manager after the deal was closed without any information to the Federation.

Rubiales was upset by the news that Lopetegui will join the Champions League champions just 21 days after extending his contract with Spain until 2020.

RFEF is concerned that the announcement will affect the unity in the team suggesting that it should have not been made public until the end of the World Cup. He agreed a three year deal with Real Madrid [Photo: Courtesy]

The 51-year-old agreed a three-year-deal with the Los Blancos to replace Zinedine Zidane following the Frenchman resignation last month after winning three Champions League title in a row.

Real Madrid confirmed the news in a statement on their official website.

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

The statement read: ‘Real Madrid CF announces that Julen Lopetegui will be the coach of the first team during the next three seasons.

‘Julen Lopetegui will join the club after the participation of the Spanish team in the World Cup, after two years leading the national team.’

More to follow…