Russia and Britain could show commitment to reconciliation at the opening ceremony

Robbie Williams performing in a past event. [Photo/Courtesy]

British pop star Robbie Williams and former Brazilian striker and World Cup hero Ronaldo ‘Fenomeno’ Lima are among the top most celebrities set to grace the inaugural ceremony of 2018 Russia World Cup tomorrow.

According to the World Cup schedule posted in the website of the football governing body Fifa, the 40-year British singer Robbie Williams will song alongside Russian singer Aida Garifullina at Moscow’s Lukhniki Stadium on June 14, as the federation will be flagging off the month long tournament in Russia. Aida Garifullina. [Photo/Courtesy]

Infront of the thousands of fans at the stadium and millions watching around the world, Garifullina is expected to partner Williams in what in British-Russian combination to bring the crowd in the mood of the tournament. Ronaldo 'Fenomeno'. [Photo/Courtesy]

Ronaldo being an iconic figure in the world of soccer and a former champion with Brazil in the 2002 edition is expected to be the ambassador representing the players that have excelled in the game.

Russia will then take on Saudi Arabia in the first fixture of the longer list of the clashes at 8.30pm EAT. Fifa has swung the axe bringing in a string of changes in the manner that the opening ceremonies are conducted.

As an instance, this edition’s ceremony will be conducted just few minutes to the opening match as opposed to close to one hour before. Opening ceremony will be focused on entertainment and precisely musical arts.

Nonetheless, the coming together of Robbie Williams and Aida Garifullina in the wake of diplomatic turmoil between Russia and Britain could raise many eyebrows.

This is a gesture that may be considered as a step towards reconciliation between the two countries, or perhaps calming political temperatures for now.