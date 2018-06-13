Sports CS Echesa: Government to summon referee Aden Marwa

77 Wednesday, June 13th 2018 at 00:35 GMT +3 | Wednesday, June 13th 2018 at 00:35 GMT +3 | Football By Allan Mungai:

Government to summon referee Aden Marwa

The Ministry of Sports and Heritage has said it will summon football officials and referee Aden Marwa as it probes bribery claims against the official.

Marwa was caught on camera allegedly receiving a Sh60, 000 bribe from an undercover reporter during the African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Morocco.

He was set to officiate during the upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia but has since pulled out.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa said in Nyeri on Tuesday that the ministry had summoned officials from Football Kenya Federation over the matter as it probes wider claims of bribery and match fixing in the local football league.

“We have summoned the football officials and we are waiting for them to tell us exactly what happened. As a ministry we believe that we will take action against the referee,” Echesa said.

The CS and top officials from the Ministry of Sports are meeting in Nyeri for a week as they brainstorm on ways to transform the sports sector.

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

One of the reasons that increased the urgency of the meeting, Echesa said, were emergent cases such as doping and bribery in sport.

"We will come out with a solution and ensure that we have a clean sports department going forward. The heads of all these agencies will be present so we expect a solution to the issues of bribery and doping," he said.

The CS further absolved his ministry from blame after a delay in the payment of Shujaa Sevens Rugby players forced them to blank out the “Make It Kenya” logo on their jerseys which is part of a sponsorship deal with Brand Kenya.

“We have given Sh80 million to the rugby federation and will seek to know from the officials what exactly happened in Paris because we understand they had an agreement with Brand Kenya,” he said.

The meeting also comes on the back of a poor display by the national football team Harambee Stars.