Laiser Hill beat Lodwar High 4-0 in Eldoret

345 Wednesday, June 13th 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Wednesday, June 13th 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Football By Joan Letting:

Laura Kadagaya (right) of Chaani Secondary School controls the ball against Asha Mohammed (left) of Mama Ngina Girls in one of the ladies under16 football matches during the Mombasa County Term Two Ball games at Baptist High School. [Photo/Standard].

Former national Under-19 boys’ football champions Laiser Hill launched their return to the national contest yesterday on a high note with an emphatic 4-0 win over Lodwar High as this year’s Rift Valley Secondary Schools Term Two Games began at Hill School, Eldoret.

In the girls’ showpiece, reigning East Africa queens Wiyeta showed their intentions to qualify for East Africa Games in Rwanda in August as they beat Moi Girls’ Kapcherop before falling to Nasokol in their second Group A encounter.

Captain Arnold Onyango and Evans Mutuse anchored the 2016 national champions with a brace each. Laiser Hill are battling for a ticket to return to the nationals after one-year absence. They lost to St Anthony’s Boys Kitale in Rift Valley finals last year to surrender the trophy to their arch rivals Upper Hill.

Kapcherop Girls’ looked confident from the opening whistle and took Wiyeta’s challenge well in the first minutes of the match. But ten minutes into the match Jentrix Shikwangwa, who was instrumental in Wiyeta’s triumph last year, did what she knows how to do best as she outwitted her opponents’ defenders before firing a rocket of a shot into the net.

The score panicked Kapcherop’s side as Wiyeta capitalized on it and pinned them in their own half for the remainder of the first half. Wiyeta took advantage and mounted a wave of attacks that eventually bore no fruits. Wiyeta missed clear chances as Kapcherop’s goal keeper stood firm for 1-0 lead at the break.

Kacherop resumed with renewed determination and took possession. Wiyeta, however, remained stronger even as Kapcherop made several attempts with two of their efforts hitting the goal post. They tried to break through but at Laventine Wihemo from Wiyeta scored the second goal in the 49th minute to seal the opponents fate.

Shikangwa, who was in top form scoring Wiyeta’s opening goal, said: “I am happy we got the start we wanted . We are working at getting to the nationals and beyond.”

In volleyball, champions Cheptil began their title defence with victory agains Koboson from Bomet. Having finished second and third at the national and East Africa games last year, Cheptil had an easy ride as they won their first match without much fuss. They won in straight sets of 25-11, 25-12 and 25-12.

Cheptil Coach Ann Birgen said their aim is to retain the regional title and qualify for nationals where they will be seeking to perform better than last year.

“Our main intention is to retain the trophy. Most of our alumni are in the Kenyan team and some have made a life of it and our girls are inspired to follow in their footsteps. We expect competition from Koboson, Kesogon and Tartar but our team is up to the task,” said Birgen.