Gritty Kathungi out to maintain status quo

345 Wednesday, June 13th 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Wednesday, June 13th 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Hockey By Elizabeth Mburugu:

Transzoia Mixed School'sBeverlyne Akoth (right) and Tigoi Girls's Adeline Murenga (Best player) during KSSSA Term 1 National games at Kangaru School Embu County on Saturday April 14, 2018. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Kitui County schools football giants Kathungi are seeking to extend their dominance as this year’s Eastern Region Secondary Schools Term Two Games begin today at Kitui School.

Kathungi, who have reigned in the region for five years in a row, hope to secure their ticket to national championships set for Eldoret, next month.

Kathungi came close to winning their maiden national title in 2013 but fell short after going down 1-2 to Upper Hill in the finals at Kangaru School. Since then, they have made it to all the national games but failed to make it to the finals. Last year in Nyeri, they finished fourth behind winners Upper Hill, St Anthony’s Boys Kitale and Kakamega High School.

Banking their hopes on their strong striking force of Hamis Salim, Samuel Mambo and Anthony Furaha, Kathunngi coach Ibrahim Naika believes that they can weather the storm. “Other schools like Mbooni Boys and Machakos are coming up and we I think it won’t be business as usual in the near future but this year my boys are in fine form and I believe they have what it takes to retain the trophy,” Naika said.

He added that apart from the strong forwards on his line up, he also has a solid midfield and defence led by Joshua Nzangala and Abdirahman Aden. Kathungi are in Group A together with Tharaka Nithi’s St Daniels, Gikumene and Kathiani from Meru and Machakos counties. Makueni County winners Mbooni are in Group D alongside Siakago from Embu, St Pauls Kiwanjani of Isiolo and Marsabit’s Butiye.

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

In the girls’ contest, former regional champions Matuu Memorial are in Group B alongside Samisi from Kitui, Makueni’S St Mary’s and Kirigara from Meru.

In the Copa Coca Cola Under-16 challenge, Makindu Boys of Makueni highlight Group A where they will face off with Kitui’s Kyuso, St Cyprian from Meru and Ndalani from Machakos. Group B has Dakabaricha from Marsabit, Siakago and St Daniels. Kisayani, Chogoria Girls, and St Anne’s Kiriari will battle for the girls’ title in Group A while Mua Hills, Thitha, St John’s and Moi Girls Marsabit will play in Group B.