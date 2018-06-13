Sammy welcomes disgraced Aussie Smith for Canada T20 league

Wednesday, June 13th 2018 | Cricket By Reuters:

Former West Indies captain Darren Sammy is thrilled to have Steve Smith on his team for the inaugural Global T20 Canada league even though the disgraced Australian is banned from playing for his own country following a ball-tampering scandal.

Smith’s career was thrown into turmoil in March for his role in the incident that took place in South Africa and earned the former Australia captain a 12-month ban from national and state teams. However, the suspension does not extend to domestic tournaments outside his home nation.