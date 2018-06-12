Why Coutinho was pelted with eggs by Neymar and teammates

77 Tuesday, June 12th 2018 at 22:34 GMT +3 | Tuesday, June 12th 2018 at 22:34 GMT +3 | Football By Odero Charles:

Today June 12th, Brazil ace Philippe Coutinho is celebrating his 26th birthday!

Brazil stars squad celebrated Philippe Coutinho's birthday by pulling off a prank, covering the Barca ace in eggs, flour and milk.

Neymar was one of the chief pranksters, but was assisted by teammates.

Neymar & Brazil prank Coutinho on his birthday! ????????????



Credit: Ruptly pic.twitter.com/LzGiZUq3cD — Goal UK (@GoalUK) June 12, 2018

Sneaking up on Coutinho, the likes of Marcelo, Neymar, Gabriel Jesus and Willian were filmed covering him in a cake mixture of eggs, flour and milk.

The 26 year old took the joke well, nevertheless, laughing as he attempted to wipe himself clean moments after.

The Brazil national football team arrived in Sochi on Monday, and held an open training session earlier on Tuesday.

Brazil take on Switzerland in their opening fixture on Sunday, before facing Costa Rica five days later, and then concluding their Group E outings against Serbia on June 27.