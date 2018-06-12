PHOTOS: England squad fly to Russia for World Cup 2018

349 Tuesday, June 12th 2018 at 15:51 GMT +3 | Tuesday, June 12th 2018 at 15:51 GMT +3 | World Cup 2018 By Mirror:

England's manager Gareth Southgate [Photo: Courtesy]

England’s players are on their way to Russia for the World Cup.

Gareth Southgate's squad jetted out of Birmingham Airport on Tuesday morning as they step up their preparations for their opener with Tunisia next week.

England's players will fly into Saint Petersburg Airport, with the flight taking around three hours.

They will be based in Repino for the group stages, which will also see the Three Lions face Belgium and Panama in Group G this summer. The England team bus arrives at Birmingham Airport [Photo: Courtesy]

Before boarding their private jet, The Three Lions had their official team photo taken at St. George's Park - but there was no group snap as they climbed the steps to the plane.

Southgate's squad were pictured in their exclusively tailored suits for this summer's tournament, sponsored by Marks & Spencer.

They changed into their official tracksuits for the flight to Russia, with Manchester United teammates Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard pictured sat next to each other. England's manager Gareth Southgate [Photo: Courtesy] Marcus Rashford prepares to board the plane [Photo: Courtesy] Eric Dier and Danny Rose [Photo: Courtesy]

Manchester City duo John Stones and Kyle Walker were also sat together for the flight to Russia.

England's players were wished good luck by their partners on social media as they started their trip to Russia.

Among those to take to social media were Jamie Vardy's wife Rebekah and Harry Kane's fiance Katie Goodland.

Both posted images of the England stars with their respective daughters, with Goodland adding the caption: "Good luck skip", England's players on the plane [Photo: Courtesy] Dele Alli and Raheem Sterling [Photo: Courtesy]

After wins over Nigeria and Costa Rica in the warm-up games, Gareth Southgate urged his players to entertain the nation this summer. The plane carrying the England players leaves Birmingham Airport [Photo: Courtesy]

England have won just one match in their last two World Cups and Southgate said: "We hope we can send people to work the following day having enjoyed our matches.

"We know we are not the finished article - in fact, we're a long way from it - but I think people see signs of progress and enjoy watching us and the manner in which we try to play.

"We are seeing a team that is enjoying each other's company, getting on well, is very proud to represent the nation." Lingard and Rashford [Photo: Courtesy] England's players on the plane [Photo: Courtesy]

England open their World Cup campaign in Volgograd against Tunisia on Monday June 18.

They will then take on group minnows Panama on June 23 before the final Group G encounter with Belgium.