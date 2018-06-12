Eleven dead after river boats collide in Russia World Cup host city
Eleven people on a river cruise were killed when their boat collided with a tugboat late on Monday in the Russian city of Volgograd, which is hosting matches in the soccer World Cup, rescue services said.
Emergencies services received notification at around 10 p.m. (1900 GMT) on Monday that the vessels had collided on the Volga River, about 250 metres from the riverbank.
There were 16 people on board the pleasure craft, all of them Russians, the RIA news agency cited the local administration as saying.
Five people had been rescued, and three of the survivors were in hospital, according to the website of regional governor Andrei Bocharov.
An investigation has been opened into the cause of the collision. According to state TV channel Rossiya-24, the passenger vessel was overloaded and its marker lights were off when the collision happened.
Volgograd, known as Stalingrad from 1925-1961 and site of the largest and bloodiest battle of World War Two, will host World Cup opening round matches involving England, Tunisia, Nigeria, Iceland, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Japan and Poland.
Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.
LATEST STORIES
Rooney furious at Everton’s attempt to force him out of Goodison Park
Ronaldo tips Salah to end his and Messi's Ballon d'Or domination
Eleven dead after river boats collide in Russia World Cup host city
Basketball: Strathmore Blades in razor-sharp form
Super Eagles travel to Russia wearing traditional Nigerian attire
New Manchester United signing spotted on crutches
- Kenya finish 13th in Paris with an all-time high 104 points tallyRugby 1 day ago
- Game yetu travelling across Russia: Air transport is very affordable unlike in KenyaWorld Cup 2018 22 hours ago
- Kisii: Kisumu Day to meet Gesero in football gamesSports 14 hours ago
- Real reason behind Zidane’s shock exit revealedFootball 19 hours ago
- TRIP TO GOODISON PARK STADIUM: Gor ready to tackle Everton FC according to Head Coach Dylan KerrFootball 15 hours ago
- Ronaldo tips Salah to end his and Messi's Ballon d'Or dominationFootball 1 hour ago
- SAD: Legendary ski racer Miller's toddler daughter drowns in neighbour's swimming poolSports 4 hours ago