Lukaku nets double as Belgium comes from behind to win 4-1 over Costa Rica

Tuesday, June 12th 2018 at 08:14 GMT +3 | World Cup 2018 By Mirror:

Bryan Ruiz celebrates scoring [Photo: Courtesy]

Belgium showed their class with a commanding display to fight back from a goal down to thrash Costa Rica 4-1 in their final World Cup warm up in Brussels.

Four days after England had defeated Los Ticos 2-0 at Elland Road, Roberto Martinez's side laid down a marker of their own, with Romelu Lukaku shining and bagging a brace.

Belgium had started brightly, with Eden Hazard busy and Dries Mertens denied by a smart stop from Keylor Navas. Lukaku and Mertens celebrate [Photo: Courtesy]

But it was the visitors who took a surprise lead in the 24th minute, a well-struck volley from ex-Fulham forward Bryan Ruiz beating Thibaut Courtois.

But that was the visitor’s only effort of note, and seemed to compose the home side, who took charge almost immediately.

It took them just seven minutes to level, Hazard's shot-cum-cross turned home from close range by Dries Mertens, the Napoli striker.

Lukaku makes it 3-1 [Photo: Courtesy]

Mertens turned provider three minutes before half-time, standing up a right wing cross onto which Lukaku pounced.

The Manchester United hitman, his country's record scorer, turned his 35 international goals into 36 just five minutes into the second period.

This time Lukaku powered a header into the roof of the net after good work from Nacer Chadli, on as a half-time substitute at right wing-back having been a surprise name in Martinez's World Cup 23.

Costa Rica struggled to contain the movement of the Belgian attack, who always looked capable of opening up their opponents when stepping through the gears.

Axel Witsel's cross evaded both Chadli and Michy Batshuayi with the goal gaping, but the latter, seemingly unwanted at Chelsea, soon had his goal. Lukaku and Batshuayi celebrate [Photo: Courtesy]

This time Lukaku, bearing down on Navas, eight yards from goal, squared to tee up his teammate, who rolled home.

Belgium open up their finals campaign against Panama next Monday, with the Three Lions their final group opponents in Kaliningrad on June 28.

England, you have been warned.