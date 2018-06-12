Schools: Lamu missing in action as Coast regional games begin

77 Tuesday, June 12th 2018 at 00:20 GMT +3 | Tuesday, June 12th 2018 at 00:20 GMT +3 | Sports By Ernest Ndunda:

Khamisi Kibwana (left) of Tononoka Secondary School from Mombasa County in a tussle for the ball with Majaliwa Bhengala (right) of Waa Boys High School from Kwale County during the Coast Region Secondary Schools Term 2B games at Shanzu Teachers Training College, July 14, 2016. PHOTO BY GIDEON MAUNDU/SYANDARD].

Lamu County will not take part in both boys and girls Under-16 and Under-19 football when Coast Region secondary schools Term Two games start at Kwale High and Matuga Girls School.

In boys’ Under-19 football, pool A has Mkongani, Tononoka, Gede and Sita, while pool B has former champions Shimba Hills, Garsen and Ramisi.

Meanwhile, Coast Secondary Schools Sports Association Secretary Munga Omar has said Kwale High, Kwale Seminary and Libra will host both Under-16 and U-19 football matches.

He added that Matuga High School will host netball and lawn tennis, while volleyball, rugby, athletics and table tennis will be at Kwale High. Badminton will be at Kwale Seminary.

Teams will arrive tomorrow ready for the games that begin on Thursday and teams from six counties will take part.

The three-day championships will see new schools competing for the first time after emerging victorious in their respective county finals.

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

Focus will no doubt be on boys’ U-19 football, where Mkongani, from Kwale County, are considered as favourites after defeating former champions Ramisi, Shimba Hills and Waa High School at county level.

In girls’ U-19, Kwale High, who defeated former champions Waa 4-0 in the county final, are expected to showcase their talent during the games.

In netball, former national champions Kaya Tiwi School, who defended their title at the Kwale County games, expect an easy passage to the national games.

Tononoka, who retained the Mombasa County title, are in a strong pool, which includes Mkongani (Kwale), Gede (Kilifi) and Sita of Taita Taveta. [Ernest Ndunda]