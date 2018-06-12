Kisii: Kisumu Day to meet Gesero in football games

Tuesday, June 12th 2018 | By Game Yetu:

Kisii County secondary schools football champs Gesero Boys have been grouped together with

Kisumu Day in pool A of this year’s Lake Region Games set for Thursday at Cardinal Otunga Mosocho.

Group A also has Nyandago Mixed from Migori County and St Kizito Nyansiongo Boys from Nyamira County.

In pool B Nyarach has been group with Ringa from Homabay County, second runners Nduru from Kisii County and Weru which is making a comeback to the games.

In girls’ football, Omobera Girls from Kisii will play in the preliminaries with St. Mathias Mulumba from Nyamira County, Jera and Kobala. Pool B will have Bakita, Sagegi, Nyakach and Gesero.

Netball queens Obambo will play in group A together with Kobala, Kadika and Birongo SDA secondary while pool B Mogonga will play with the Nyamira County counterparts Sironga Girls, Nyakach and Nyamira Girls.

Voleball National Champs Sengera will play Ambira, Nyamiranga SDA and Chulaimbo in pool A while Mogonga, Kanyawanga, Kandege, Got Agulu will play in group A.

Sega Girls will play with, Sironga Girls, Mabera and Kerera in group A while Sengera SDA has been grouped with Magare, Nyakach and Lwak in pool B.

In soccer under 16 Kobala Girls will play Sironga Girls and Magadi while in group B Sega will meet Kadika and Moteiribe from Kisii County.

Barding Boys will play with Mbita and Riyabe in boys under 16. Kisumu Day, Ugari and Marindi Secondary will meet in pool B

Officlas will meet at Cardinal Otunga today for Ball games clinic while those to officiate Athletics will be meeting tomorrow.