Cricket: Charity tourney set for June 15
Cricketers from several countries will converge at Ol Pejeta Conservancy for a three-day tournament from June 15 as they commemorate Sudan, the last male northern white Rhino, that died in March.
Established in 2015, the Last Male Standing Rhino Cup will see 18 teams play 34 short format matches in three days, on a ground surrounded by wildlife and shadowed by the snow-capped Mount Kenya, to support the Ol Pejeta Conservancy and rhino protection campaigns globally.
“There has been a dramatic escalation in rhino poaching in recent years with over 7,000 rhinos killed in the last decade across Africa and shockingly, there are now only two northern white rhinos left on the planet,” says Tournament Director and founder of the Rhino Cup, Rob Stevenson.
“The Last Male Standing Rhino Cup is about using the game of cricket to help combat poaching and help raise the much needed funds for the Ol Pejeta’s conservation work.
The tournament will involve teams from Australia, South Africa, Mauritius and England.
The Foundation for Youth Cricket & Education in Kenya, The Obuya Cricket Academy and The Primary Club of Australia will also take part.[Mose Sammy]
