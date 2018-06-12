TRIP TO GOODISON PARK STADIUM: Gor ready to tackle Everton FC according to Head Coach Dylan Kerr

By Ben Ahenda:

Gor Mahia Meddy Kagere(2nd L) and Francis Kahata(R) beat Diaby Amara(L) and Salum Chuku(down) to the ball during Sportpesa Super Cup Semi-final at Afraha Stadium, Nakuru on Thursday 07/06/18[Boniface Okendo,Standard]

Gor Mahia Head Coach Dylan Kerr is confident his squad can effectively tackle English Premier League side Everton FC at Goodison Park Stadium in Liverpool, England next month.

While overcoming Everton FC will not be easy, he said he has a formidable squad that include three goalkeepers, six defenders, eight midfielders and three strikers who can turn tables on the English Premier League side when the two teams face each other for the second time in two years.

“This is a fantastic squad that can achieve what is expected of them at any given time,” he said.

Everton defeated Gor Mahia 2-1 when they first met at National Stadium in Dar Es Salaam last year.

Speaking to reporters in a post-match interview after dismissing Simba SC 2-0 in the Sportpesa Super Cup finals to clinch their ticket to Goodison Park, Kerr said “ It is a big thing to win an air ticket and play in Europe and this is the biggest prize ever for me and the entire team”.

“It is fantastic to play in Europe since it’ll expose my players and earn them confidence and ability to effectively face their opponents in different international tournaments besides matches in the local scene,” he stated.

Gor are taking part in the group stages of the Confederations Cup and are scheduled to feature in the Council for East and Central Africa Club Championships in Tanzania from June 28 to July 12

In the Confederations Cup, Gor are in Pool D with USM Algers of Algeria, Yanga of Tanzania and Rwanda’s Rayon Sports.

And in the CECAFA Club Championships, they are drawn against Rayon Sports of Rwanda, Burundi's Lydia Ludic and Ports from Djibouti in Group B in the 12-team tournament to be hosted at National Stadium and Chamadzi Grounds in Dar Es Salaam.

Group A has defending champions Azam (Tanzania), Uganda’s Vipers, Zanzibar’s Jeshi La Kujenga Uchumi and Kator FC from South Sudan while Tanzania's Yanga are in Group C alongside arch-rivals Simba, Ethiopia’s St Georges and Dakadaha of Somalia.

The 44-year old club championship returns this year after a three-year absence occasioned by lack of sponsors.

Besides defending the premiership title, Gor are also taking part in the Sportpesa Shield.

Kerr is only worried on the average number of three matches they are supposed to tackle weekly both in the local and international championships before the end of the season.

“Playing three matches weekly is a bit strenuous but we are equal to the task of successfully defending the titles that we have previously won with an aim of bringing others on board,” he noted.

Meanwhile, Kerr blasted Simba SC Management for his summary dismissal when he was the head of the technical bench at the Msimbazi Wa Wekundu before he joined Kogalo Boys.

“Simba Board of Management thought I was not good and I knew what I was doing after assembling a formidable squad in 2015. You can see it has cost them as we have retained the Super Cup title. I’m good enough and I have proved it,” he said

However, he said that is now water under the bridge and is more focused at Kogalo duties.