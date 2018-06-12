Kipruto, Chebet star in U-20 trials: World Under-20 championships trials end today at Kasarani

By DENNIS OKEYO:

Beatrice Chebet on her way to 5000m finals during the U-20 athletics trials at Kasarani Stadium.

After failing to make podium finish in the World U-18 event, Chebet tops in 5,000m final.

Africa cross country Junior champion Rhonex Kipruto and rising star Beatrice Chebet easily made into the Finland-bound team after winning their final races at the national under-20 trials yesterday at Kasarani Stadium.

Kipruto, a product of St. Patrick’s High School Iten took the command of the race with five laps to go before opening a gap of 200m to win the race in 27:49.6.

Solomon Kiplimo Boit, a Form Three student at Chewoyet Secondary School in Elgeyo Marakwet, crossed the line in 28:18.0 is second position, an automatic slot for the World Under-20 championships. Victor Kipkirui clocked 28:30.3 in third place.

“The race started at a slow pace and that’s why I injected pace after five laps. It was good to win the trials. I’m now looking forward to win a global title after winning the continental junior championships early this year in Algeria.

“We will definitely work as a team to ensure a 1-2 finish in Tampere,” said Kipruto, who ran the fastest time of 27:08, during the New York City 10km road race.

After missing a podium spot during the World Under-18 championships in 3,000m, finishing fourth in the process, Londiani-based Chebet finished top in women’s 5,000m final in a time of 15:316 to beat Japan-based Hellen Ekalale to second place in 15:46.7. Deborah Chemutai was third in 15:48.3.

“This is my first time to compete in the 5,000m event and I’m really pleased with my performance and hope I will post the same results at the world championships.

“In 2017 during the World Under-18, I narrowly missed the medal after finishing fourth,” said Chebet, who trains alongside Sandra Felis Chebet in Londiani and are coached by Paul Kemei.

On her part, Ekalale, who arrived in the country last week, said her aim was to finish among the top two, which will assure her of a place in the team.

“I have been training in Japan and came to Kenya last week; that’s why I struggled a towards the end of the race. But I’m looking forward to good results in Tampere,” said Ekalale.

In other events, Commonwealth Games 5,000m bronze medallist Edward Zakayo won in his semifinal heat ahead of today’s finals.

Zakayao won in 13:43.4 ahead of Samwel Chebolele (13:43.9), while Wesley Ledama was third in 13:49.2.

In men’s 3,000m steeplechase, reigning World U-18 champion Leonard Kipkemoi Bett qualified for the final after winning his semis heat in 8:34.2. Philomon Langat (8:35.3) was second while Lawi Kosgei won his semis in 8:51.8 ahead of Cleopas Kandie.

The the two-day championships end today at the same venue.