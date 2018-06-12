Left Foot League: Amiran Lions attack Davis & Shirtliff

By Game Yetu: Tuesday, June 12th 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Football
Cube Movers player in action during Division 4 Left Foot League action.

Amiran Lions roared to a convincing 5-1 win over Davis & Shirtliff in a Division One match in the Left Foot league over the weekend.

Robert Situma scored a hat-trick for Amiran Lions in the second half before Daniel Ochudi and Nicholas Mudanyi scored the other two. Abdullahi Noor scored a consolation for Davis.

In other matches, Consolidated Bank drew 0-0 with GreenZone Property, Madaraka United edged out Strath FC 1-0 while West Ham came from a goal down to sink Nyayo FC 2-1.

HHM bagged maximum points in Division Two after defeating NIC Bank 3-1. Cosmos Limited picked a 1-1 draw against Ping Limited, MP Shah drew 0-0 with Toyota Kenya, Bethel B also managed a scoreless draw against Kingsway Tyres Group while ICJ lost 1-0 to Safaricom Limited.

In Division Four, DGM Kenya (Matrix FC) won 4-1 against Astral Aviation Limited, Samba FDC won 1-0 against Oilibya FC, Young Boys lost 2-0 to Lavington United Church, Liaison LLC beat One Africa Logistisc Limited 3-1 while Red Catalan drew 0-0 draw against M-Kopa Solar.

Tradewinds Aviation Services maintained their good run in Division Four after seeing off DTB 3-0, Tropical Heat also won 2-0 against Harley’s Limited, Cube Movers won 3-0 against South C Academy, Total Kenya won 2-0 against KCB while Seacom drew 2-2 with Mwangaza.

In the Mombasa league, Tradewinds Aviation Services won 4-1 against Maersk Group, Bamburi Cement hammered Commercial Bank of Africa 8-0 while Nation Media Group lost 1-2 to Total Kenya.

Meanwhile, Wolfsburg striker Divock Origi is putting the disappointment of being left out of Belgium’s World Cup squad behind him with a two-week holiday in his ancestral home, Kenya.

[Standard Sports]

