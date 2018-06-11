Super Eagles travel to Russia wearing traditional Nigerian dress
Two weeks ago, Nike‘s popular Nigerian football kit broke pre-order records with an impressive three million units purchased- though this time it's not their kits that excited football fans but Nigeria's flashy travel outfits for the World Cup.
While the majority of teams have jetted to Russia in their designer suits, Super Eagles’ stunning travel outfits caught the attention of people from all over the world, as it exudes the pomp and swagger that it takes to be a Nigerian.
Players including captain John Obi Mikel were proudly snapped in their traditional knee-length garb with green trim, complete with matching hats and slip-on shoes.
Leicester star Ahmed Musa looked delighted to be leading the World Cup fashion stakes as they prepared to fly to Russia on Monday
Which team are you supporting in the 2018 World Cup? To get the latest soccer news, text 'SPORTS' to 22840.
They’ve now taken football fashion to another level off the pitch – in a move which drew praises from social media users;
Nigeria’s Super Eagles looking for best dressed accolades on and off the pitch at Russia 2018. pic.twitter.com/DclxYRLXy3 — ???? DaddyMo PhD CEng ???? (@officialdaddymo) June 11, 2018
NIGERIA SUPER EAGLES WILL TRAVEL TO RUSSIA ON MONDAY, FOR THE FIFA WORLD CUP, RUSSIA 2018. WEARING A TRADITIONAL ATTIRE. pic.twitter.com/MQ8tL1i7Mb — JOE AGORUA (@JoeAgorua) June 10, 2018
The Super Eagles are in Group D of the 2018 World Cup together with Croatia, Iceland and Argentina.
LATEST STORIES
Super Eagles travel to Russia wearing traditional Nigerian dress
De Gea wants Spain's PM to offer public apology
- Golf: Four rare birdies and four level pars does it for victorGolf 23 hours ago
- SportPesa Super Cup: Gor Mahia FC to face Everton for second time after 2-0 win over Tanzania's Simba Football 1 day ago
- Super Eagles travel to Russia wearing traditional Nigerian dressWorld Cup 2018 55 minutes ago
- Game yetu travelling across Russia: Air transport is very affordable unlike in KenyaWorld Cup 2018 6 hours ago
- France boss told to bench Pogba at the World CupWorld Cup 2018 12 hours ago
- Duo claims Drive for Show honorsGolf 1 day ago
- India beat Kenya 2-0 to lift Intercontinental Cup in MumbaiFootball 1 day ago