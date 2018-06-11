CONFIRMED! Barcelona Player joins Premier League club

77 Monday, June 11th 2018 at 19:01 GMT +3 | Monday, June 11th 2018 at 19:01 GMT +3 | Football By Reuters:

Gerard Deulofeu has joined Watford after a successful spell on loan last season

Watford have completed the signing of winger Gerard Deulofeu from Barcelona on a five-year contract, the Premier League club said on Monday.

The 24-year-old, who joined Watford on-loan in January, made seven appearances in the league for the English side last season.

Barcelona said a fee of 13 million euros ($15.3 million) along with another 4 million in variables was agreed for the transfer.

"We are very pleased to welcome Gerard back to Vicarage Road and thank FC Barcelona for their part in concluding this deal," Watford Chairman & CEO Scott Duxbury said on the club's website https://www.watfordfc.com. "Our ambition to succeed and grow in the Premier League remains as strong as ever."

Deulofeu, who has four caps for Spain, progressed through Barcelona's youth system and made his senior debut in 2011 but failed to establish himself at the La Liga outfit.

Which team are you supporting in the 2018 World Cup? To get the latest soccer news, text 'SPORTS' to 22840.

The Spaniard then moved to Everton in 2015 but re-joined Barcelona in 2017 after a loan spell at AC Milan.