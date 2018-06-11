Game yetu travelling across Russia: Air transport is very affordable unlike in Kenya
Russia is arguably the largest country in the world and fans coming to watch this year’s World Cup will soon realize that.
On average it takes one about two hours by plane to travel from one town to another.
This is the same amount of time it takes to fly from Nairobi to Addis Ababa or even Lusaka in Zambia.
It can take one up to 12 hours to fly from the capital city Moscow to say Siberia if stop overs are included and that still in the same country!
Due to the vastness of the country, the Russian government has invested heavily in the transportation system to make it easier for people to move.
Modern roads, electric trains and buses are plenty to help people move around easily.
Air transport is very affordable unlike in Kenya. For a distance of 2,000km traveling from Sochi to Mexico for example one pays less than Sh5,000 one way for the two hour trip.
A train ride would cost slightly more at Sh10,000 for a 36 hour trip. Alternatively, one can opt for a faster train at double the price but you still take 23 hours to cover the 2,000km distance.
A bus ride over the same distance will take one 36 hours and pay Sh. 15,000. So however you decide to travel, there are many options.
