7 brilliant moments from Soccer Aid 2018 as England edge World XI on penalties

Monday, June 11th 2018

Man United legend Eric Cantona waving at fans. [Photo/Courtesy]

Soccer Aid has wrapped up for another year and once again the brilliant cause provided plenty of entertainment.

Some of the biggest celebrities featured alongside huge names from the world of football.

Usain Bolt and Eric Cantona were just two of the stars to represent the Rest of the World, while Michael Owen and Paddy McGuinness pulled on the England strip.

The hosts won the game on penalties following a 3-3 draw in 90 minutes - and it was Inbetweeners star Blake Harrison who converted the winning spot kick. Mo Farah and Usain Bolt vie for the ball at the Soccer Aid tournament. [Photo/Courtesy]

At full-time Robbie Williams revealed Soccer Aid had raised a whopping £5,540,259 for Unicef, once again showing how worthwhile the spectacle is.

With the show done and dusted, Mirror Football looks back at seven brilliant moments from the friendly.

Juan Sebastian Veron returned to Old Trafford for the first time since leaving in 2003 but found himself slammed by Soccer Aid viewers.

Just 15 minutes into the clash and the former Man Utd midfielder produced a shameful dive.

The Argentine did make up for it by scoring with a neat finish shortly after.

We know Mo Farah can run - but this was not a stat we were expecting to see.

The half-time analysis included a stats man assessing the performances of Usain Bolt and Farah.

Incredibly, Farah averaged a faster sprint during the first 45 minutes. Farah: 32.0kph. Bolt: 31.6kph.

Just six minutes into Soccer Aid and fans were treated to something quite special.

ITV commentator Clive Tyldesley let viewers in on his own rendition of the Yaya Toure chant.

It was spectacular and rather odd at the same time...but we quite liked it.

The return of the king. Everybody inside Old Trafford was waiting for the Frenchman to step onto the pitch and they let him know about it with a roaring cheer when he did.

However, Cantona couldn't help but be his cheeky self before kick-off.

Asked if he would get involved if the game wasn't going his way.

"I did much better than that, I jumped into the stand to kick a hooligan," the Frenchman joked on ITV.

Kirsty Gallacher replied: "We remember that, yes, so if it gets out of hand you could probably get involved here?"

"Yes of course," Cantona responded.

He might have been awarded man of the match, but Usain Bolt was not able to complete his ultimate goal of the night: score at Old Trafford.

The Manchester United fan could not have possibly got any closer, though. In fact, his effort which came back down off the crossbar might have even crossed the line.

Robbie Savage on commentary certainly thought that it did. Evidence is inconclusive. VAR might well have given Bolt his much-desired goal...

Listen, if Neil from the Inbetweeners can score a winning penalty for England, it has to be a sign of big things to come in the next month or so, right? RIGHT?!

Well, that's what the England fans on Twitter have been saying. Lads, IT'S COMING HOME!

That record should have ended two years ago, when he put a guilt-edged chance wide of the mark.

But this year, he was handed an even better opportunity to get a goal at his beloved Manchester United's home - only to spawn the open net over the bar.

Face it Olly, it's probably never going to happen... (Although he did get his hands on the trophy and provided a somewhat naked celebration picture).