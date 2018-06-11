France striker Giroud leaves pitch with bloody forehead
France striker Olivier Giroud left the pitch with blood on his forehead when he was substituted in the second half of his team’s final World Cup warm-up game against the United States on Saturday.
Giroud was replaced by Dembele in the 58th minute of the match in Lyon after colliding with Matt Miazga.
France take on Australia, Peru and Denmark in Group C at the World Cup, which starts on Thursday.
