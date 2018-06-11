France striker Giroud leaves pitch with bloody forehead

207 Monday, June 11th 2018 at 10:13 GMT +3 | Monday, June 11th 2018 at 10:13 GMT +3 | Football By Reuters:

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

France striker Olivier Giroud left the pitch with blood on his forehead when he was substituted in the second half of his team’s final World Cup warm-up game against the United States on Saturday.

Giroud was replaced by Dembele in the 58th minute of the match in Lyon after colliding with Matt Miazga. [PHOTO: COURTESY]

France take on Australia, Peru and Denmark in Group C at the World Cup, which starts on Thursday.