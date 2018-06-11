Sports Cabinet Secretary Echesa: Academies roll-out in three months

77 Monday, June 11th 2018 at 00:06 GMT +3 | Monday, June 11th 2018 at 00:06 GMT +3 | Sports By Nathan Ochunge:

Sports Cs Rashid Achesa hands over playing kitty to Bumamu FC team captain Joshua Akolo during their march against Shibembe FC at Buchenya playing ground at Butere on June 9, 2018. BY BENJAMIN SAKWA

Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa has said nurturing grassroot football is the only way to grow the sport and the fortunes of the national team, Harambee Stars.

To achieve the dream, CS Echesa said football academies will be established across the 47 counties in the next financial year.

Echesa spoke on Saturday at Buchenya in Butere Sub County during a football tournament.

He said the ministry has already struck a sponsorship deal with telecommunications giant Safaricom, Total Kenya and StarTimes to help in nurturing talent at grassroot level.

“In the next three months, we are going to have nationwide championships involving football clubs in the grassroots. Those who will reach the finals will take home, a half million shillings and other prizes,” said Echesa.

The Cabinet Secretary said talented players will get a chance to play at a higher level.

Which team are you supporting in the 2018 World Cup? To get the latest soccer news, text 'SPORTS' to 22840.

“Kenya must be represented at the 2022 World Cup and in the Africa Cup of Nations. We must reclaim our lost glory by storming back to action since we have talent in the country to make the dream come true,” he said.

Echesa also said the selection of the national team should be done on merit and not in boardroom meetings.

He said the ministry has held discussions with Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Nick Mwendwa and agreed young players should also be given a chance in the national team.

He added: “The ministry in collaboration with FKF will work on a formular to tap talent,”

Echesa said the Ministry was keen to see talent in secondary schools and universities prosper.”

“Secondary schools and universities lack enough support to enable them nurture players while still young. It is no longer a question of whether we have the players in the country or not, it is just down to getting and helping them to reach their potential,” said the CS. [Nathan Ochunge]