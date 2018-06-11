Athletics: NYS dominates Mombasa meet
National Youth Service (NYS) of Mtongwe, Mombasa dominated the Athletic Kenya Mombasa County championships held at Mbaraki Sports Club.
In 10,000m men, James Makumi led NYS athletes in sweeping all the top three positions after posting a time of 36.47.82. Kevin Mburu and David Karanja both of NYS clocked 40.26.60 and 41.35.15 respectively.
In the event jointly sponsored by Mombasa Maize Millers and Mvita member of Parliament Abdulswamad Sheriff, Erick Shikuku of Mombasa Athletics Club won the 5,000m walk race with a time of 20.56.7. Edwin Asiri (Mombasa Athletics Club) and Emmanuel Cheruiyot (NYS) timed 29.24.6 and 32.03.8 in that order.
In 5,000m women walk, Susan Mungai (Kenya Police Service) won with a time of 29.42.71 as Caroline Tirop of NYS settled for the second position with a time of 30.33.64. Gertrude Aloo of Mombasa Athletics Club clocked 32.52.9.
Cynthia Chepngetich of NYS won the 400m women race with a time of 1.14.0 while Hilda Chepkosgey of KPA was second with a time of 1.33.8.
In 400m men, Sebastian Kimanzi (individual) clocked 53.0 seconds while Stephen Wima (Mombasa Athletics Club) and Sharon Habil (NYS) registered a time of 54.9 and 55.3 respectively.
The top six will represent the County at the Coast region championships to be held on Saturday at Mbaraki Sports Club, Mombasa. [Ernest Ndunda]
