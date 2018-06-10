Ikana wins One Redhill golf honors

Golf By Mose Sammy:

Maina Mbai drives his tee shot on the par-4 17th hole during the One Redhill & Friends Golf Day sponsored by Redhill Residents & Friends at Limuru golf & country club, June 9, 2018. [Mose Sammy, Standard]

Resident golfer Fred Ikana claimed the overall prize during of One Redhill & friends gof day sponsored by Redhill residents at Limuru golf and country club over the weekend.

Playing off handicap 16, Ikana had a superb round returning 18 stableford points from the front nine and 20 more stableford points from the back nine for a round total of 38 points to prevail over a sizeable field of a hundred and ten golfers.

"My main intention today as I left the house was to come and warm up by playing. Winning wasn't on my mind rather a good warm up round," said Ikana of his win

"Up until hole 16, I had not checked my scorecard, only after my marker quipped, "If only you can hold onto your game, be assured of the sponsors handshake, did I notice that I had a neat scorecard,"added Ikana.

"The roughs were unforgiving and the bunkers were no better as they were wet and compressed making it difficult to emerge easily," noted Ikana

Shy off Ikana's score was handicap 10 Godwin Wangongu who returned a score of 37 stableford points to take the Men winners prize.

Scratch golfer Paul Muchangi won the Men second prize after carding a score of 36 stableford points as Men third prize went to handicap 28 P Warari with 35 stableford points.

Donning the Ladies medal was handicap 28 Wafari Gilruth who posted 33 stableford points beating handicap 20 Wambui Gitonga on countback to Lady winner second on a score of 33 stableford points.

Guest winners prize went to H Kipkosgei playing off handicap 6 after returning a score of 36 stableford points.

One Redhill sponsor prize went to John Keru playing off handicap 18 on a score of 30 stableford points as JQ Nganga playing off handicap 20 took Sponsor second prize on a score of 28 stableford points.

1st nine winner was Kihara Mwangi with 20 stableford points as Dan Kanyingi bagged the 2nd nine prize with 19 stableford points.

The winners;

1. Overall winner Fred Ikana H/c 16 38 pts.

2. Men winner Godwin Wangongu H/c 10 37 pts.

3. Men second Paul Muchangi H/c 0 36 pts.

4. Men third P K Warari H/c 28 35 pts.

5. Lady winner Wafari Gilruth H/c 17 33 pts.

6. Lady second Wambui Gitonga H/c 20 33 pts.

7. Guest winner H Kipkosgei H/c 6 36 pts.

8. Sponsor winner John Keru H/c 18 30 pts.

9. Sponsor second JQ Nganga H/c 20 28 pts.

10. 1st Nine winner Kihara Maina 20 pts.

11. 2nd Nine winner Dan Kanyingi 19 pts.