Guardiola refutes Yaya's claims that he is 'racist'

Man City boss Pep Guardiola. [Photo/Courtesy]

After a war of words pitting out-going Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure and his coach Pep Guardiola, where the Ivorian accused Man City boss of discriminating against African players, Guardiola has come out to speak for the first time on the claims.

Speaking to the Spanish media outlet TV3, Guardiola refuted such claims by terming them a lie.

He said:

“It's a lie and he knows it."

The Spanish boss insisted that he has never mistreated Toure or any other player during his spells as a manager. He added that he has treated players normally thus Toure’s claims have no truth in them.

"We were together for two years and now this is when he says it. He never told me face to face."

He hit back at Yaya and his agent Dimitry Seluk by apparently after being called names.

"You know, Guardiola cannot be called a dog…Because a dog is a good and kind creature, man’s best friend. But Guardiola, by his very nature, is man’s worst enemy,’’ he said.

Following Yaya Toure’s claims, Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne also came into the open to defend his coach Pep Guardiola. He insisted that he has never seen any racist gesture or mistreatment of African players perpetrated by the Spaniard as claimed by the Ivory Coast international.

Yaya’s agent Dimitry Seluk also hit back at Guardiola, saying that he will never win Champions League trophy after ‘mistreating’ his client.

He went ahead by making a shocking claim that his agent was willing to play any top six clubs in England (Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and many others).