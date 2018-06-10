Lionel Messi wants Barcelona to sign Atletico Madrid star to challenge for Champions League

Sunday, June 10th 2018 at 12:20 GMT +3 | Gossip & Rumours By Mirror:

Antoine Griezmann celebrates a goal after scoring for France. [Photo/Courtesy]

Lionel Messi wants Barcelona to sign Antoine Griezmann this summer.

The Atletico Madrid star has been a long-time target of the Catalans, who won the double last season.

However, Barcelona bowed out of the Champions League at the quarter-final stage and Messi admits they need to strengthen their squad if they are to rival Real Madrid for top honours next season.

He told Sport : "I am in agreement that to win the Champions League again we need to have the best players. And Griezmann is one of them. Lionel Messi, Gerrard Pique and Ivan Rakitic walking off the pitch after defeat to Roma. [Photo/Courtesy]

"If the club sign him, brilliant. I don't know if he's the priority. That depends on the signing committee and the coach.

"I can only say that to win the Champions League you have to have the best players. And he is very good."

Barcelona suffered a surprise exit at the hands of Roma after blowing a three-goal lead from the first leg.

Messi added: "The truth is we would like to have won more Champions League, above all in the last three years.

"Getting knocked out at that stage of the competition can't happen to us, especially how it happened this time, with the first leg lead we had (4-1).