Lionel Messi wants Barcelona to sign Atletico Madrid star to challenge for Champions League
Lionel Messi wants Barcelona to sign Antoine Griezmann this summer.
The Atletico Madrid star has been a long-time target of the Catalans, who won the double last season.
However, Barcelona bowed out of the Champions League at the quarter-final stage and Messi admits they need to strengthen their squad if they are to rival Real Madrid for top honours next season.
He told Sport : "I am in agreement that to win the Champions League again we need to have the best players. And Griezmann is one of them.
"If the club sign him, brilliant. I don't know if he's the priority. That depends on the signing committee and the coach.
"I can only say that to win the Champions League you have to have the best players. And he is very good."
Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.
Barcelona suffered a surprise exit at the hands of Roma after blowing a three-goal lead from the first leg.
Messi added: "The truth is we would like to have won more Champions League, above all in the last three years.
"Getting knocked out at that stage of the competition can't happen to us, especially how it happened this time, with the first leg lead we had (4-1).
LATEST STORIES
Pires backs Fellaini to shine for Arsenal as Bale eyes Old Trafford move
Injured Salah carrying hopes of Egyptian fans, promises history
Messi urges Barca to sign French hitman to lift Champions League
Salah has not forgiven Ramos over the clash
Agony as wife recounts murder of husband who should have starred in World Cup
Argentine midfield star forced out of World Cup with injury
- Why Nabil Fekir move to Liverpool from Lyon was canceled in medical roomGossip & Rumours 5 hours ago
- Abramovich knocks back approach to buy Chelsea Football 21 hours ago
- SportPesa: Why there’s NO Mega Jackpot Football 18 hours ago
- Game yetu Team in Russia! Hotels reap big from World CupWorld Cup 2018 20 hours ago
- Injured Salah carrying hopes of Egyptian fans, promises historyWorld Cup 2018 2 hours ago
- Messi urges Barca to sign French hitman to lift Champions LeagueGossip & Rumours 4 hours ago
- Gor and Simba in chase for dream trip: Daggers drawn as East Africa’s giants clash in NakuruFootball 16 hours ago