Term two games: New champions emerge in Kwale County

77 Sunday, June 10th 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Sunday, June 10th 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Sports By Ernest Ndunda:

Veida Achieng (left) of Kaya Tiwi Secondary School dribbles the ballagainst Maridhia Swaleh (right) of Lukore Secondary School in one of the ladies round-robin basketball matches at Shimba Hills High School as the Kwale County Term One Games got underway,February 23,2 018. [PHOTO BY GIDEON MAUNDU/STANDARD].

New champions emerged as Kwale County secondary schools term two games ended at Kwale High School and Matuga Girls High School on Friday.

In boys’ under-19 football, Mkongani emerged new champions after they upset the immediate former champions Shimba Hills in a thrilling final at Kwale High School.

Mkongani won 4-1 on post penalties after they drew 1-1 at the regular time. Mkongani converted three penalties while Shimba Hills threw away their first three penalties.

In girls’ under-19, Catherine Aringo scored a brace to steer Kwale Girls High School to a 4-0 victory over former champions Waa Girls High School. Aringo scored the opener in the first minute before completing her brace in the 83rd minute. Amina Makuni and Elizabeth Katungwa scored a goal each in the ninth and 70th minute respectively.

En route to the final, Kwale Girls humiliated Kinondo 21-0 while Waa thrashed Franz Joseph 7-0. Waa Boys and Waa Girls’ teams were declared under-16 football champions.

In boys final, Waa High school squeezed a narrow 1-0 win over Lunga Lunga to win the title while Waa Girls High School avenged their defeat to overcome Kwale High School 1-0 to lift the title.

In rugby, Kwale High School were declared champions after they handed Kaya Tiwi School a 10-5 beating in the final deciding match. However, both teams including the third placed Mavumbo will proceed for the Coast region games at Kwale High School next week.

In netball, champions Kaya Tiwi School defended the title they have won in the last four years. In the finals at Matuga Girls High school, Kaya Tiwi School easily overcame Matuga Girls 58-5 to recapture the trophy.

In Mombasa County, three schools were disqualified after they were found guilty of fielding over-age players. Shimo La Tewa High School whose basketball team was disqualified during term one school games for fielding ineligible players was once again disqualified for fielding over-age players in their under-16 football team.

Mrima and St Charles Lwanga were also disqualified for fielding over-age players paving way for Tudor Day and Frere Town to advance to the final. [Ernest Ndunda]