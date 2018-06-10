Training: LaLiga conduct seminars for KPL clubs

77 Sunday, June 10th 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Sunday, June 10th 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Football By Robin Toskin:

Jack Oguda CEO of Kenya premier league at office Brookside groove,Westlands in Nairobi on 5/8/2015.EDWARD KIPLIMO.

The world’s top football league, LaLiga will today through to Tuesday conduct workshops for SportPesa Premier League clubs on Club Marketing and Sponsorship.

LaLiga, who are local league partners are looking to empower club officials and media officers on how to leverage of their commercial properties.

The historic seminars start today at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Upper Hill, Nairobi, from 7am.

KPL clubs will each have three representatives for the presentation to be conducted by a Football Marketing expert from LaLiga.

“Those attending will learn about how to package individual club properties and KPL properties to attract sponsors,” KPL CEO Jack Oguda said yesterday.

Alvaro Mena (Marketing), Mark Elkington (Digital) and Jose Miguel de Pedro (Digital) from LaLiga will conduct the workshops.

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

The second workshop, which will feature a presentation about sponsorship and marketing opportunities within individual clubs and the league, will be held at the Capital Club along Westlands Road tomorrow starting 7am to 9am.

The second workshop is meant for KPL Chairmen/Vice-chairmen and CEO/Secretary General where they will have an opportunity to interact and network with various corporate heads and Marketing managers who have also been invited.

The Digital Workshop for club media officers will be held at the Crowne Plaza Hotel on Tuesday from 7am

“Clubs and KPL will learn about how to maximise on their digital platforms to grow their fan base. Each club is requested to send a media officer (mandatory) and two other senior club officials to attend the workshop,” Oguda said.

LaLiga, which signed a three-year partnership deal with the local premier league are also helping out with production of matches.

“LaLiga have been kind enough to help clubs produce high quality properties for broadcast on free-to-air TV stations which the clubs have been encouraged to commercialise,” Oguda said.

The Spanish top-tier league has also facilitated a KPL Allstar team to play against Spanish clubs.

“We were gutted that Atletico Madrid skipped Kenya to play Nigeria last month because we didn’t have a playable pitch at the time. However, we believe the historic workshops that start on Sunday, will help unlock potential for our clubs,” he said. [Robin Toskin]