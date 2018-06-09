SportPesa explains why there’s NO Mega Jackpot
Early Saturday, Gaming firm SportPesa announced that they were unable to offer Mega Jackpot over the weekend- citing shortage of games.
SportPesa’s decision comes just four days to the FIFA world cup in Russia where world's best stars will be in action with few international fixtures taking place around the world.
“We are unable to offer the #SportPesaMegaJackpot this weekend due to shortage of games.” the firm said on their official Facebook page.
The firm added that single and Multi-bets are still available on their site.
“Single and Multi-bets are still available on sportpesa website,” read part of the statement.
