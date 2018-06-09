Game yetu Team in Russia! Hotels reap big from World Cup

Gilbert Wandera, Sochi Russia

Hotel owners are expected to reap big as Russia hosts this year’s World Cup.

With days before the tournament kicks off, hotels in the coastal city of Sochi are reporting huge bookings.

Sochi will host six matches. This will include four group matches, one round of 16 and a quarter final fixture.

The four group matches will involve Spain, Portugal, Germany, Australia, Peru and Panama.

The highlight in Sochi will be the June 15 match between Spain and Portugal at the iconic Fisht Stadium locates at the Olympic Park.

Fans have started arriving in the coastal city with less than a week before the event kicks off.

Tour guide Hamid said they have experienced increased bookings and expect the same to go up as the tournament nears.

“The whole of Russia is excited to welcome teams and fans and we have enough rooms for everyone. We already hosted the Winter Olympics in 2014 and so we are ready,” he told Game Yetu.

As expected tickets for the opening match between Spain and Portugal have sold out. The cheapest ticket was going for an equivalent of Sh15,000.