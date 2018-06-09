Shujaa look to end World Sevens Series on a high note in Paris

77 Saturday, June 9th 2018 at 16:30 GMT +3 | Saturday, June 9th 2018 at 16:30 GMT +3 | Rugby By Rodgers Eshitemi:

Kenya's Willy Ambaka (R) runs with the ball to score a try during the HSBC Canada Men's Sevens in BC Place Stadium in Vancouver, B.C.Canada, March 11, 2018. Vancouver is the 6th round, played March 10-11, 2018, in the HSBC Men's Sevens 10 round world series. / AFP PHOTO

They ride on an impressive season but the series title destiny lies in Fiji's hands.

Kenya hope to wrap up their historic World Sevens Series season on a high note when the curtains fall on the global showpiece at the Stade Jean Bouin, in Paris, today.

Shujaa have had an impressive 2017/2018 season reaching two consecutive Cup finals in Vancouver and Hong Kong, but unfortunately lost both matches (31-12, 24-12) to Olympic champions and current series leaders Fiji.

Despite failing to reach the London Sevens cup quarterfinals for the first time since the Cape Town tournament, the seventh ranked Kenya managed to hit a historic century points mark (their best ever performance in the Series) last weekend after beating Wales 33-19 in the Challenge Trophy final.

But Shujaa face another daunting task in Paris Sevens after they were drawn in what has been considered as the "group of death', A, alongside Fiji, New Zealand and Samoa.

Innocent Simiyu will kick off their Paris Sevens campaign against third-placed New Zealand today at 11.28am before taking on Fiji at 2.46pm. They will then complete their preliminary round tonight (7.52pm) against Samoa.

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

“I think we are very proud of the boys. We didn’t start well in London but we managed to pick up and won a trophy which gives us confidence for the next tournament. It’s been a good year in terms of results but we still have a lot to do with performances," said Simiyu after his side's Challenge Trophy victory over Wales.

However, with Fiji only seven points clear of South Africa (160) at the top of the standings after four successive tournament victories, the stage is set for an epic finale to the series in France. The Pacific Island nation will claim the series title if they finish in gold, silver or bronze position tomorrow.

“All the boys are really good and are training right now to get ready. We have a lot of respect for South Africa and the teams in our pool, but we’re focusing on one game at a time," said Fiji captain Jerry Tuwai. “We are playing in the way we want to and our focus is very much on Paris right now.”

Meanwhile, France captain Mathieu Bastareaud hopes his inexperienced side are not scared ahead of the first test against New Zealand today.