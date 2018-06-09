Kerr lashes out at Simba: Bitterness and accusations fly in ahead of finals tomorrow

Sportpesa Supercup:Gor Mahia Vs Sangida United Meddie Kagere (left) of Gor Mahia battles for the ball with Salum Kipaga of Singida United during the sportpesa Supercup at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru on June 7,2018.Photo:Kipsang Joseph/Standard

Gor Mahia coach Dylan Kerr has lashed out at a section of Simba SC officials over their disrespectful antics after Thursday’s 2-0 SportPesa Super Cup semifinals win against Singida United at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru.

The Briton, who has enjoyed a good run at Gor since joining from Wekundu wa Msimbazi in July 2017, where he was fired just six-months into his tenure after falling out with some of the club’s board members, was upset with a senior Simba official’s decision to storm into the pitch to congratulate Singida players after the rain-soaked match.

Whether it is mind games ahead of tomorrow’s final showdown between Gor and Simba or not, there is clearly bad blood between Kerr and Simba management.

“This is the final I really wanted. There are two people here at Simba that I hate. I wish they would have left early. But you know the motivation you get from people who got no respect is fantastic,” said a visibly disappointed Kerr after the match.

“Coming out of the dressing room to see one of the Simba officials giving high five to Singida players is disrespectful. I wish they come on Sunday. We are prepared to give them a good performance.”

Asked if he has something to prove against his former employer in the final, the outspoken Kerr said: “I have got nothing to prove to Simba. What happened is history, the board members made the decision, but for me I am just happy to be at Gor Mahia. They made a mistake, but that is now behind me.

“Their officials can come and watch, I don’t care. I got very happy moments with Simba players as well as Singida and Yanga players. All of them were happy to see me.”

The tactician went on to hail K’Ogalo’s performance, saying the record league champions have put Kenyan football back on the map.

“If you analyse that game, we dictated it but one thing that stood out is our work rate. From my twin strikers to the goalkeepers, they were fantastic,” underlined Kerr.

“Credit to Kenyan football, there is a lot of problems in Kenyan football, but we are the shinning light in the Kenyan football for now. I believe we will keep doing this and try to make it a big profile.”

Meanwhile, Kakamega Homeboyz coach Paul Nkata insists the team have learnt the lessons from Simba SC defeat as they prepare for their third place play-off clash against Singida United.

Homeboyz, who edged out Yanga 3-1 to sail through, fell 5-4 on penalties to Simba on Thursday after a barren draw in regular time.

“In football, you must get a winner and loser. I was not pleased with the semifinals’ performance. It was not the way we played against Yanga. Though this is the first time most of them were playing at such a big stage, we have learnt a lesson,” said Nkata.