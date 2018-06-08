Leicester sign former Manchester United hero
Leicester City have signed defender Jonny Evans on a three-year contract from Championship side West Bromwich Albion, the Premier League club said on Friday.
The former Manchester United centre back made 96 appearances for West Brom in all competitions since joining the club in 2015 but the Hawthorns outfit were relegated to the second-tier Championship last season.
Leicester activated the 30-year-old’s relegation release clause with British media reports saying the club will pay 3.5 million pounds in two instalments to West Brom.
“It’s great to join and I’m happy it’s all gone through. When this opportunity came up, it’s one that I couldn’t turn down. It’s an ambitious club, the owners are ambitious and everyone wants to push the club forward,” Evans told Leicester’s website.
Northern Ireland international Evans is Leicester’s second signing in the close season after Portuguese defender Ricardo Pereira’s arrival last month.
