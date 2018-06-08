Kaya Tiwi qualify for Kwale finals

Kaya Tiwi's Lilian Akinyi (left) from coast region and Prisca Atieno of Butere Girls during KSSSA Term 1 National games at Kangaru School in Embu County on Saturday, April 14, 2018. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Former national girls’ netball champions Kaya Tiwi School clash with Matuga Girls in the final as Kwale County secondary schools term two games ends today.

Mombasa County girls under-16 football champions Mama Ngina made an impressive move as the county games started yesterday at Baptist High School. In girls’ under-16 football, Kwale Girls High School beat Menzamwenye 4-0 and defeated Waa Girls 1-0.

In girls’ under-19, Kwale Girls humiliating Kinondo 21-0.