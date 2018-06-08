Kaya Tiwi qualify for Kwale finals
By Ernest Ndunda: Friday, June 8th 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Sports
Former national girls’ netball champions Kaya Tiwi School clash with Matuga Girls in the final as Kwale County secondary schools term two games ends today.
Mombasa County girls under-16 football champions Mama Ngina made an impressive move as the county games started yesterday at Baptist High School. In girls’ under-16 football, Kwale Girls High School beat Menzamwenye 4-0 and defeated Waa Girls 1-0.
In girls’ under-19, Kwale Girls humiliating Kinondo 21-0.
