Mesut Ozil faces race against time to be fit for World Cup

By Mirror: Thursday, June 7th 2018 at 19:30 GMT +3 | Football
[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil is struggling to be fit for the World Cup according to reports in Germany.

Bild claim that the 29-year-old has been absent from team training for the last four days after sustaining a knee injury in a challenge with Watford defender Sebastian Prodl during Saturday's friendly defeat to Austria.

Ozil scored Germany's opener after 11 minutes, but the knock forced him off the pitch 14 minutes from the end of the 2-1 loss in Klagenfurt.

The Gunners midfielder was pictured undertaking fitness and conditioning work at training on Wednesday while the rest of the squad limbered up for their friendly against Saudi Arabia in Leverkusen on Friday.

Ozil missed Arsenal's last seven Premier League games of the season because of a back injury and other ailments, although he did play in both legs of the Europa League matches against CSKA Moscow and Atletico Madrid.

Reigning champions Germany face Mexico in their World Cup opener in Moscow on June 17, leaving Ozil with 10 days to prove his fitness to coach Joachim Low.

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Last week Thomas Schneider, Low's assistant, told newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung: "We expect him to challenge himself in training.

"Mesut is always having treatment."

Related Topics: Arsenal Mesut Ozil World Cup
LATEST STORIES
Cristiano Ronaldo set to leave Real Madrid
Cristiano Ronaldo set to leave Real Madrid
Football 44 minutes ago
Mesut Ozil facing World Cup injury woe
Mesut Ozil facing World Cup injury woe
Football 1 hour ago
Gameyetu team arrives in Russia ahead of World Cup opening ceremony
Gameyetu team arrives in Russia ahead of World Cup opening ceremony
World Cup 2018 2 hours ago
POPULAR HEADLINES
Kenyan referee to miss World Cup after bribery scandal
Kenyan referee to miss World Cup after bribery scandal
Sports 10 hours ago
Meet Janny Sikazwe, first African who could officiate World Cup final
Meet Janny Sikazwe, first African who could officiate World Cup final
World Cup 2018 7 hours ago
Legalise fan fights and make it sport, urges Russian politician
Legalise fan fights and make it sport, urges Russian politician
World Cup 2018 4 hours ago
MORE POPULAR HEADLINES