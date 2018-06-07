Gameyetu team arrives in Russia ahead of World Cup opening ceremony

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Alot has been said about racism ahead of this year’s World Cup in Russia.

The matter received a lot of prominence this week when England star Danny Rose asked his family not to travel to Russia over racism fears.

But having been in the Coastal city of Sochi for two days now perhaps the England star may have exaggerated the situation.

Ordinarily, Russians on the streets are quite friendly though some are clearly surprised to see a black person.

On Wednesday for example, a four year old boy nearly screamed when he saw me inside a lift heading to my hotel room at the Dagomys Complex.

The boy who was accompanied by his father held onto to the father as soon as I walked inside the lift and hid his face until he alighted.

All along his father and two other adults remained friendly and smiled through-out the ordeal.

Today in town a drunk looking middle aged man with his shirt unbuttoned curtly greeted me “hallow nigger”.

Obviously I ignored him and he went away without saying a further word.

While still in town, two other middle aged men made reference to my skin color but were immediately friendly when I decided to say hello to them. [PHOTO: COURTESY]

On my way to the hotel, I decided to take public transport and while inside the bus an eight year old girl was shocked to see me and held on tightly to her mother. [PHOTO: COURTESY]

These may be isolated incidences but overall it does not look like the issue of racism will be a big matter during this year’s tournament.