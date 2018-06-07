World champion boxer stripped of his middleweight belt in row over challenger

Thursday, June 7th 2018 at 08:32 GMT +3 | Boxing By Mirror:

Gennady Golovkin reacts after a second round knockout of Vanes Martirosyan [Photo: Courtesy]

The IBF have stripped Gennady Golovkin of his middleweight world title after a hearing late last month, according to reports.

He has not agreed to a mandatory fight with the organization’s top challenger, Sergey Derevyanchenko.

The fighter had until August 3 to arrange the bout.

Last month Golovkin knocked out Vanes Martirosyan in the second round in his record-equalling 20th middleweight world title defence. [ PHOTO : COURTESY ]

The victory at the StubHub Center in Carson, California draws 'GGG' level with future Hall of Famer Bernard Hopkins for most successful title defences in the 160-pound division.

"It feels great to get a knockout," he said. "Vanes is a very good fighter. He caught me a few times in the first round. In the second round I came out all business after I felt him out in the first round."

The routine victory allowed Golovkin to receive a modest payday, rather than nothing, after his scheduled super fight rematch with Saul Alvarez was cancelled for the lucrative Cinco de Mayo date. Gennady Golovkin knocks down Vanes Martirosyan on his way to a second round knockout [Photo: Courtesy]

Triple G was controversially denied the victory from last September when the judges reported back with a draw on their cards, and the Kazakh's opportunity to officially earn a win second time around was taken away when 'Canelo' failed a drugs test for clenbuterol - the excuse of contaminated meat was offered by the Golden Boy superstar.

Martirosyan was the replacement, with Gary 'Spike' O'Sullivan and Jaime Munguia also considered at one point, with little enthusiasm once announced. And Golovkin's power and brutality proved too much for the Armenian.

Attention will now turn to a potential September date with Canelo, whose six-month doping ban will have expired by that point. Boxer Canelo Alvarez poses on the scales during a weigh-in [Photo: Courtesy]

Animosity will remain from Golovkin's side, but nobody can offer him a potential $20million payday like the Mexican, meaning it will be tough to snub the offer.

Alternatives will present themselves in the form of American contenders Daniel Jacobs and Jermall Charlo.